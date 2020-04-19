October 7, 1924 - April 17, 2020 Mrs. Katherine "Kat" McMillian Arrington, 95, of Mount Airy passed away, Friday April 17, 2020. She was born in Carroll County, VA, October 24, 1924 the daughter of the late James Walker and Mary Magdalene McMillian. Mrs. Arrington was retired from Lynne Hosiery of Mount Airy and after her retirement she enjoyed working with her husband J.B. in the cafe serving her friends and family. She enjoyed being with her daughter and grandchildren and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Mike Utt; grandchildren, Jessica Combs, Joe Utt and his wife, Ashley, Ashleigh Lineberry and her husband, Mark, and Matthew Benfer and his wife, Kim; 14 great grandchildren; in addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.B. Arrington, sisters, Elsie Smith, Connie McMillian, and Mary Ruth Lawson, brothers, Hampton McMillian, Dudley McMillian, Samuel McMillian, and J. Leornard McMillian. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a service of celebration will be held at a later date. You are welcome to go by her home at 156 Oak Avenue, Mount Airy, NC to visit with her family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com. Moody Funeral Services 206 West Pine Street, Mt. Airy 27030

To plant a tree in memory of Katherine Arrington as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries