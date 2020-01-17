October 2, 1934 - January 14, 2020 Mr. Albert Rowan Arrington, 85, of Winston-Salem, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born October 2, 1934 in Forsyth County to Della Kiger Arrington and Glenn Kyle Arrington. Mr. Arrington retired from Hanes Knitting Company and was an avid sports fan. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marian Ijames Arrington. Surviving are his two sons, Stephen Arrington (Vicky) and Tim D. Arrington, Sr. (Reba); four grandchildren, T.J. Arrington (Carrie), Stephanie Wright (Eddie), Nick Arrington (Katie) and Shannon D'Aurizio (Andrew); six great-grandchildren and one brother, Tommy Arrington. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Forsyth Memorial Park with Rev. Ray Harvey officiating. There is no stated visitation. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Arrington, Albert Rowan
