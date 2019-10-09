Jonesville - Mrs. Deborah Parks Arnold, 66, died Monday, October 7, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 2 PM, Friday, October 11, 2019 at Gentry Family Chapel in Yadkinville. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 PM, at the funeral home.
