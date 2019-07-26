October 27, 1960 - July 20, 2019 Roger Lewis Armstrong, 58, of King, NC, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. Roger was born October 27, 1960, in Forsyth Co. to his late parents, Robert Armstrong and Rose Nell Wall Ivester. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dennie Armstrong; sister, Karen Armstrong; and brother, Robert Armstrong, Jr. He is survived by his sons, Justin Armstrong (Jennifer), and Jason Armstrong (Megan); grandchildren, Hailie, Justice, Zoey and Emersyn Armstrong; fiancée, Karen Rathbone; sisters, Debra Irvin (Rocky) and Patricia Armstrong; and brother, Mark Armstrong, all of King, NC. A Celebration of Life gathering for Roger is planned for this Saturday, July 27th from 2pm to 4pm (floating) at 321 Pilot View Drive, King, NC.

Tags

Load entries