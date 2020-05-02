November 4, 1955 - April 24, 2020 Judy McDaniel Armstrong, 64, of Columbia, SC, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Lexington Medical Center. Judy was born on November 4, 1955, in Forsyth County, to Thelma Louise McDaniel and Jess Charles McDaniel, Jr. She was the third of four children and the oldest daughter. Judy met the love of her life, Robert Lee Armstrong, Jr., while still in high school and married him on June 29, 1974. They were married for 38 years and had two children. Judy was preceded in death by both of her parents and her husband. She is survived by her son, Robert Lee Armstrong III and wife Kristen of Columbia, SC; daughter, Tracy Custer and husband Donnie of Concord; grandchildren, Karen, Sasha-Leigh, and Robert Armstrong IV, and Liam and Maura Custer; brothers, Danny McDaniel and Donny Martin; and a sister, Debbie Scardina. Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice. Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.southcarolinacremtion.com. South Carolina Cremation Society 3223 Sunset Blvd, Suite 104
