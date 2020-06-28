June 19, 2020 Ernest Lee Anthony was born to the late Rev. Ira and Willie Mae Anthony. He departed this life June 19, 2020. A loving and devoted father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, Ernest is survived by his daughter: Kristen Johnson, son-in-law: Stanley Johnson, granddaughter: Trinity Bryant-Johnson, siblings: Ray Anthony, Bertha Jones-Curry, Rachel Anthony, Iris Anthony-King, and Marc Anthony; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family members and friends. Due to the risk of COVID-19, the Anthony family will not hold a traditional funeral service. We would like to thank everyone for the calls, texts, social media messages. Please continue to keep us in your prayers. Online expressions may be received at hooperfuneralhome.net. Hooper

