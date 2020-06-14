September 3, 1932 - May 29, 2020 Joseph Paul Annecelli, Jr., a Century Life Member of the PGA of America, passed peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on Friday, May 29, 2020. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 58 years, Mary Lamanna Annecelli, his sons Joseph Raymond Annecelli of Winston-Salem, and Michael James Annecelli and wife Erin Kvam Annecelli of Whittier, NC. Joe was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Paul Annecelli, Sr., of Valle del Lucania, Italy, his mother, Stephanie Krehonek Annecelli of Mt. Vernon NY, and his brother, Arthur Annecelli of Mt Vernon, NY. He is also survived by his "adoptive families," Pat and Cathy Crowley of Spartanburg, S.C. and Jess and Betsy Bales of Orlando, Florida. Joe grew up in Mt. Vernon, NY and got his first set of golf clubs as a caddy at Gedney Farms Golf Club in White Plains NY, and began his golf career in 1951 as Assistant Golf Professional for Ridgeway Country Club. In 1952 he was part of the first graduating class of the PGA School in Dunedin, Florida. He served in the U.S. Army as Recreational Sergeant and Head Golf Professional at Ft. Leonard Wood, MO where he established the Army Golf Team under Captain Roscoe Grisham, Las Cruces Club, NM. Following military service, Joe was Assistant Professional at Sprain Lake Golf Club, Yonkers, NY. and later Joe was the Assistant Golf Professional under George Corcoran, Greensboro Country Club. He graduated from the PGA Executive Management Program, University of Maryland; and in 1961, graduated from Guilford College. In 1962, Joe was appointed by Richard Tufts as Head Golf Professional for the Pinehurst resort's five 18-hole golf courses that hosts the prestigious U.S. Open, U.S. Amateur Open and Ryder Cup matches. Joe's favorite course was Pinehurst No. 2, designed by Donald Ross, to test every shot a golfer of championships ability should play. It was completed in 1907 by Donald Ross, who was associated with the Tufts family for half a century; thus, it was an honor for Richard Tufts to additionally appoint Joe as Head Golf professional for the Pinehurst York Golf and Tennis Club in York Harbor, Maine. From 1965 to 1981, Joe was Head Golf Professional at Old Town Club in Winston-Salem, NC. Affectionately known as "Papa Joe" and "Pro," he enjoyed teaching OTC members and loved working closely with Coach Haddock and the golf team at Wake Forest University that loved being part of Joe's family. He sponsored and mentored a number of future professionals in the PGA of America. Joe retired in 1981 and became Golf Coach for Bishop McGuiness High School in Winston-Salem, NC. "Safety first" and "Look behind before you swing a club" were the first words he shared with the young golfers he taught through the junior golf programs and the summer camps he developed. His love of the sport and his knowledge of golf history were an inspiration for his students. Long after his retirement, Joe was asked to teach golf at Forsyth Tech. Joe is affectionately remembered by all who knew him as a kind and talented teacher, always ready with a gentle jest accompanied by a twinkle in his eye. His endearing spirit and the love he shared with family, friends and peers, will be daily missed. The Annecelli family is grateful to Regina Evans and her Gina's Helping Hands for providing loving care during Joe's precious last months. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial and golf outing has no date at this time. Condolences may be made to Mary Annecelli's home address. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice in Joe's honor or to Doberman Rescue of the Triad at P.O. Box 13979, Greensboro, NC 27415.
Most Popular
-
Restaurant, shop close after employees diagnosed with COVID-19
-
2 more Forsyth residents die from COVID-19, including a person in their 20s. Deaths surpass 1,000 statewide.
-
Here's what school might look like when classes begin again in Forsyth County
-
Manslaughter plea in fatal shooting of WSSU student
-
Record number hospitalized for COVID-19 in Forsyth County, across the state
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately