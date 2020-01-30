June 2, 1928 - January 25, 2020 Sara Annas was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, January 25, at 12:15 p.m. Sara was dearly loved by all who knew her. She was a loving mother, grandmother ("Boogah"), great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, and friend. With her caring ways and playful wit, she was a favorite amongst her relatives, friends, and caregivers. In past years, she loved to play bridge and developed long lasting friendships with her bridge club members. She also loved to garden and had a green thumb admired by many. She excelled in her work as an account representative in the insurance industry, building long lasting relationships with co-workers and clients. Above all, her family was her joy. She delighted in the activities and successes of her family and was always present and fully involved in their lives. Sara leaves behind her son, Jim Annas and wife Susan; grandson, Drew; granddaughter, Mahlon Hobson and husband Gib; and great-grandson Mav. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Foy, with whom she is reuniting after 40 years; her parents, Henry and Rose Bumgarner; and her sisters, Laura Yount (Glenn) and Evelyn Simmons (Bill). The family has tremendous gratitude for the excellent care and compassion shown to Sara by the Vienna Village Assisted Living community as well as special friends Martha Agnew and Ellen Reavis who supported her in so many ways. We are all blessed to have had 91 years with this special lady and look forward to seeing her again. There will be a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, at Forsyth Memorial Park followed by a memorial service at 3:00 p.m. at Mount Tabor United Methodist Church. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church to assist with funding weekly meals for the Bethesda Center for the Homeless. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Annas, Sara B.
