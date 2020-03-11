May 31, 1931 - March 9, 2020 Mrs. Marjorie Sparks Angell, 88, of Lexington, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 9, 2020. Marjorie was born May 3, 1931 in Caswell County to Thomas and Vertie Sparks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her precious husband of 50 blessed years, Floyd Everette Angell, Sr. She was a longtime member of Cornerstone Baptist Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir and participating in senior activities. Besides her Savior, her first love was her family, whom she loved dearly, even creating a "First Friday" night for her entire family to gather together. Floyd and Marjorie's family motto was always "We've never been rich, but we've been richly blessed." She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Nash; and two brothers. Marjorie is survived by her children, Everette Angell, Jr. (Dana), Tom Angell (Brenda), and Pam Harrell (Dennis); grandchildren, Johnathan Angell, Kirby Shockley, Logan Angell, Adam Perryman, Dustin Harrell, Jessica Harrell, and Kayla Harrell; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister, Lois Hayes. A celebration of Marjorie's life will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 1 PM at Cornerstone Baptist Church. Interment will follow the service at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 6 8 PM at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103

To plant a tree in memory of Marjorie Angell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries