October 2, 1936 - June 18, 2020 James Thomas Andrews passed away on June 18, 2020 in Welcome at the age of 83. He was born in Roanoke, VA on October 2, 1936 to John Miller Andrews and Pauline Patteson Andrews. James proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was stationed in Norfolk and served on the USS Robinson. He later went to work at IBM. James retired after 35 years as a system engineer. He truly had a heart for giving to his community. He volunteered with the Forsyth Rescue Squad as their Treasurer and he was an apheresis donor who gladly donated 500 gallons. In his spare time, James enjoyed woodworking. His family will cherish all of his handmade pieces he made for them. James leaves behind his wife, Julia Andrews; sons, Charles Andrews and John (Ester) Andrews; stepson, Burke (Tammy) Kirkland; grandchildren, Beth Kirkland, Michael "Mak" Kirkland, and Levi Kirkland; great granddaughter, Sarah Beth Deal, great grandsons Caedmon Kirkland, Aiden Kirkland; brothers, John "Hamilton" (Sandy) Andrews and William Price Andrews; and many other loved ones. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Nancy Andrews. James will be Lying in State on Monday, June 22nd from 5-7pm at Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home in Clemmons. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday at 11am at Westlawn Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home Clemmons, North Carolina

