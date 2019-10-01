Amelia "Amy" Andrews, 81, of Jones Drive, died Friday, September 27, 2019, surrounded by friends and family at Trellis of Winston-Salem. The funeral will be Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Oak Forest United Methodist Church, where she was a founding member, by the Pastors Julie Wilburn-Peeler, Dwight Cartner and Darren Alexander. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Road. Mrs. Andrews was born October 15, 1937, in Johnston County to Jesse Henard Wall and Rachel Woodard Wall. She worked for R. H. Barringer Distributing Company for 26 years. Amy loved taking care of her family and delivering Meals on Wheels. Bowling was something she loved for many years and held many offices. She always said that her friends she met through bowling were some of her best friends and the times shared were her best memories. She is preceded in death by her parents and loving husband, James C. Andrews "Jack"; a son, Jeffrey Joe Andrews, two brothers; Billy Wall and Joe Wall. Surviving are: a daughter, Renee Wall of Mocksville; two sons, Tim Andrews (Susan) of Winston-Salem, Jim Andrews of Eden; 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; a sister; Carol Oakley (David) and a brother, Linwood Wall (Sherri). Memorials may be made to Oak Forest United Methodist Church Building Fund, 11461 Old U.S. Highway 52 North, Winston-Salem, NC 27107 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Davidson Funeral Home-Hickory Tree Chapel is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net.
