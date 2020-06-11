December 1, 1947 - June 8, 2020 Mr. Robert 'Neil' Andrew, 72, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at Brookdale Winston-Salem. He was born December 1, 1947 in Asheville, NC to Woodrow Wilson Andrew and Athlene "Pokey" Ramsey Andrew. Neil was a member of New Philadelphia Moravian Church. He graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School in 1967 and attended Gardner-Webb University. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, spending two and a half years in Korea as a helicopter crew chief protecting the DMZ. After his honorable discharge, he attended additional avionic training in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Neil retired after a 30-year career, rising to new truck sales manager with Piedmont Ford Truck Sales in Greensboro. Neil enjoyed trivia, traveling, renovating homes, yardwork and camping with the Boy Scouts. He was especially proud of two annual traditions that he initiated with his large extended family and continued for 30+ years: Christmas Eve dinner at a Japanese Steakhouse followed by dessert at his home and the annual viewing of Christmas Vacation and a week at Ocean Isle Beach each summer. In addition to his parents, Neil was preceded in death by a half-brother, Marvin Andrew of Raleigh. Surviving are his wife, Sherrie Cawthon Andrew and son Nicholas Warner Andrew of Winston-Salem; two sisters, Sandra Mahovlich and husband Steve of Eden and Jane Christie of Winston-Salem; and 21 nieces and nephews, spanning three generations and residing across the United States. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, June 12, 2020 at New Philadelphia Moravian Church Graveyard, with Chaplain Rick Charles and Rev. Joe Moore officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Association: P.O. Box 96011, Washington D.C. 20090-6011, Trellis Supportive Care: Attn: Finance, 101 Hospice Ln. Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or a favorite charity of your choosing. The family would like to express their appreciation to special friends Don and Vicki Tisdale and Bruce and Liz Walley, as well as the staff at Brookdale Winston-Salem for their genuine care and concern for Neil over the past two years. Brookdale: You were truly his second family and home away from home. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
Barbershop owner told to leave building after allegation of racist comment. Bananas had been left at Old Winston Barber & Style.
-
Restaurant, shop close after employees diagnosed with COVID-19
-
NC has largest daily increases in COVID-19 cases; Forsyth's cases rise by 29 to 1,734
-
2 more Forsyth residents die from COVID-19, including a person in their 20s. Deaths surpass 1,000 statewide.
-
"Mommy, my brain hurts," a kindergartner tells her mother. The girl is then diagnosed with a brain stem tumor.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately