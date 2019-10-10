Donald C. Andrew, 70, passed away October 9, 2019 at Trinity Glen. A celebration of life service will be 2:00PM Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Mount Calvary Baptist Church of Belews Creek, NC. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 PM at the church. Don was born May 28, 1949 in Siler City, NC to the late Ruby Smith and Van Andrew. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 16 years, Cynthia Andrew of the home; sons, Craig and wife Penny, Tim and wife Alison; daughters, Amy Clore and husband Randy, Jackie Brasington, Julie White and husband Chris; grandchildren, Tucker, Aiden, Hunter, Wyatt, Blake, Finn and Zoe; sisters, Betty Marsh and husband Paul, and Beth Taylor and husband Norwood, and numerous extended family members and friends. Don retired from Lucent Technologies after 30 years of service. He then worked for Forsyth County Parks and Recreation for 16 years at the Walkertown Park. He was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church and a previous deacon at Walkertown First Baptist Church. One of his favorite pastimes was taking his grandchildren on tractor rides around the neighborhood. The neighbors also appreciated when he would plow through the snow with his tractor during the winter. Don was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. He was loved by many. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Miami, FL 33133. Family and friends may sign and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.
