April 15, 1955 - May 20, 2020 Kernersville Mr. Steven Michael Anderson, 65, passed away unexpectedly May 20, 2020. He was born in Forsyth County April 15, 1955 to Belva Lee Bishop and Clay Sydna Anderson. He loved his grandchildren, fishing, racing and telling stories. After retiring from Reynolds Tobacco Company, he enjoyed working at Websters Hardware in Walkertown for many years. Steve was a faithful member of Walkertown First Baptist Church in Walkertown, NC. He is survived by the love of his life, Pamela Anderson, where the sun rose and set with her in his eyes, father; Clay Anderson and wife Priscilla, two sons, Michael Anderson, Michael Blakley and wife Katie, and one daughter, Candace and husband Donnie Loflin, five grandchildren; Erin Loflin, Emily Loflin, Addie Anderson, Parker Blakley, and Chance Blakley, one sister, Nokie Ford, one brother, Mark Anderson and his wife Melissa, and many special nieces and nephews. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time, a private graveside service will be held at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the Anderson family. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations may be made to Walkertown First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 310, Walkertown, NC 27051. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.
