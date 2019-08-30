March 26, 1944 - August 28, 2019 Linda Richardson Anderson, 75, of Bermuda Run, NC, passed away peacefully at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on March 26, 1944 to the late Everette and Ruth Richardson. She attended Shady Grove School through 8th grade before moving to New Brunswick, NJ. She graduated from New Brunswick High School in 1962. Linda lived the majority of her life in the Clemmons area. She was married to the love of her life, Larry Anderson, for 38 years, until he passed away in 2004. Together, they enjoyed traveling and riding motorcycles and spending time with their family, especially their grandchildren. She worked as an administrative assistant at Members Credit Union (formerly McLean Trucking Company) for 36 years before retiring in 1996. Linda was a joy to all who knew her. One of her favorite sayings was, "Today is a good day to have a good day." She had a warm and welcoming spirit and found great satisfaction in helping others. Linda had a special talent for knitting, baking, decorating and gardening. She loved to watch the birds and spend time with her grandchildren, whom she treasured above all else. She was an amazing person who made the world a brighter place and she will be dearly missed by many. Even in the face of adversity, she was gracious and loving, and managed with a quiet strength that exemplified her nature. Linda is survived by her two daughters, Lisa Davis of Huntersville, NC and Leslie Newsome (Ashley) of Bermuda Run, NC; sister, Nancy Ward (Gene) and three very special granddaughters, Kristi Davis (Will Taylor), of Richmond, VA, Meredith Davis, of New York, NY, and Elliot Newsome, of Bermuda Run, NC and one very special grandson, Campbell Newsome of Bermuda Run, NC, nieces Susan Correll (Lewis) and Melissa Richardson, of Mocksville, NC, nephews Daniel Ward, of Winston-Salem, NC, and Whittaker Anderson (Kate) of Cheyenne, WY, and sister-in-law Suzanne Anderson of Cheyenne, WY. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, her brother, Jimmy Richardson, in 2001, and brother-in-law, Ron Anderson in 2011. Visitation will be held at Hayworth-Miller at Kinderton in Advance, NC on Saturday at 11:00 am - 12:00 pm followed by a private burial at Westlawn Gardens of Memory. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Trellis of Davie County and to the nurses and staff at Kate B. Hospice Home in Winston-Salem. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way Advance, NC 27006
