May 12, 1927 - August 15, 2019 Joy Anderson, a beloved wife, mother and friend, left this earthy life to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on August 15 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Kermit Miller Anderson. She is survived by her three children, Jane Martin (Larry) of Salem, Oregon; Michael Anderson (Sylvianna) of Mesa, Arizona; and Kathleen Brady (Michael) of Winston-Salem, NC. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Joy was born in Hollywood, California to Maurice Zimmerman Geiger and Sarah Claudia Leach. Her early years in Southern California instilled a love of the ocean. Upon her mother's death, she and her father moved to Florence, Oregon. She graduated from Siuslaw High School in 1944 and worked as a telephone operator until she married in 1950. She then became a full-time wife, mother and homemaker. Joy raised her children on the Siuslaw River in the small logging community of Mapleton, OR. After many years of rain and mud, retirement took Joy to sunny Arizona. She loved the warm, dry climate and made many new friends there. She embraced golf, square dancing and RV travel. When Joy's husband passed away and her health became fragile, Joy moved to the Salemtowne Retirement Community in Winston-Salem, NC and courageously began a new phase of life at age 82. Joy had a positive disposition and always made the most of her circumstances. While raising her children, she was a Cub Scout leader, Sunday School teacher and PTA member. Always productive and thrifty, Joy gardened, canned, cooked, and sewed clothes for herself and her daughters. She welcomed everyone into her home and was a surrogate parent to many. She was generous with her time and resources and embodied the phrase, "bloom where you are planted." Joy had several great loves in her life: family and social get-togethers; traveling to new places (especially cruises); her cat Snowy; her Sunland Springs community in AZ; and her Salemtowne community in NC. But the greatest love of all was her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Despite the hardships endured with failing health, Joy's faith sustained her and she considered her life to be full and blessed to the very end. A celebration of Joy's life will be held on Saturday, August 31 at 11:00 a.m. in the Amos Room of the Salemtowne Babcock Healthcare Center. Interment will be in Mesa, AZ at a later date. The family would like to thank the Salemtowne community for its love and support. We especially wish to thank the Babcock Healthcare Center staff of Garden Court. Her loving caregivers are too numerous to mention individually but they know who they are and how much they meant to our mother. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salemtowne Resident Financial Assistance Fund in Winston-Salem, NC; the Riverwood Therapeutic Riding Center in Tobaccoville, NC; or Trellis Supportive Care in Winston-Salem, NC. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funerals & Cremations 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106

