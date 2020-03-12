July 24, 1936 - March 8, 2020 Mrs. Dorothy Johnson Anderson was born July 24, 1936 in Davie County, NC to Ben and Azilee Johnson. She transitioned this earthly life on March 8, 2020 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home surrounded by her family. She was a lifelong, dedicated member of Shiloh Baptist Church-Mocksville. She retired from Northwest Child Development where she was an early childhood educator. In addition to her parents and siblings she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Anderson, Jr.; and her daughter, Avis Anderson. Left to cherish her memories are her children, Sharon Anderson, Tirena Anderson, Russell Anderson, and Greg (Monica) Anderson; grandchildren, Shari Anderson, Bryce Anderson, Bria Valentine, Alexis Anderson, Darian Anderson, and Cameron Anderson; two great-grandsons, Jasiah Sherrill and Kamari Crawford; a host of nieces and nephews; a loving nephew, Eddie Johnson; a dedicated cousin and caregiver, Priscilla Williams; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 544 E. Depot St., Mocksville, NC 27028 with Rev. Joe Clark officiating. Interment will follow in the Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery. The family visitation will be held from 12 noon until 1:00 pm on Saturday at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Shiloh Baptist Church in Dorothy Anderson's memory. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).

