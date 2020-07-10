September 2, 1981 - July 6, 2020 Andre Jovanee Anderson, affectionately known as "Dre," was born on September 2, 1981 in Winston-Salem, NC to Andre Rodgers and Brenda Anderson-Henry. Andre attended West Forsyth High School. He was preceded in death by his beloved grandmother, Barbara Rodgers. Cherishing his memory and life are his devoted fiancé Kayce Patterson; mother, Brenda Anderson-Henry (Mike); father, Andre Rodgers; daughters, Le'Asia Patterson and Jamia Moore; sons, Andre Anderson, Jr., Armoni Anderson, and Antwan Anderson; sister, LaShaunda (Brady) Ferguson; brothers, Tee Brown, Demarcus (Vanika) Garner, Austin Collins, Glenn (Marion) Odell, and Christopher Kelly; honored mentor, Tony Burton Sr.; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Private funeral services will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).
