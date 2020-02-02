February 12, 1932 - January 31, 2020 Roy Franklin Anders passed away on January 31, 2020 at the age of 87. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Lizzie Anders and one brother, Dallas Anders. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and then worked as a school bus mechanic for the WSFC School System for 28 years. He was a charter member of Freedom Baptist Church and was the Choir Director for 51 years. He was a loving husband to Martha Creasman Anders and a loving father to Angie Mabe (Dwane), Doug Anders (Lisa), and Mark Anders (Anna). He had eight grandchildren who were the apple of his eye; Jordan Walker (Ashton), Derek Anders (Jenny), Courtney Crowley (Josh), Ethan Anders (Kate), Emily Hall (Caleb), Ashlyn Anders, Madison Anders, and Abby Anders. He also had 12 great-grandchildren who provided him lots of love and entertainment (Cole, Caroline, Kyle, Gunner, Noelle, Penelope, Gabe, Rylee, Lincoln, Zeb, Logan, and Brady). He leaves behind three brothers and two sisters; Katherine McNeil, Evelyn McGuire, Robert Anders (Lisa), Ted Anders (Sue) and Larry Anders (Jan). A funeral service will be conducted at 6:00 PM Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Freedom Baptist Church in Rural Hall, NC with Pastor J.T. Byerly and Pastor Jon White officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 at Crestview Memorial Park in Rural Hall, NC. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd. Rural Hall, NC 27045
Anders, Roy Franklin
Service information
Feb 2
Visitation
Sunday, February 2, 2020
Freedom Baptist Church
1000 Rural Hall-Germanton Road
Rural Hall, NC 27045
Feb 2
Funeral Service
Sunday, February 2, 2020
Freedom Baptist Church
1000 Rural Hall-Germanton Road
Rural Hall, NC 27045
Feb 3
Graveside Service
Monday, February 3, 2020
Crestview Memorial Park
6850 University Parkway
Rural Hall, NC 27045
