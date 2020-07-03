January 13, 1929 - July 1, 2020 Mr. James Cleveland Anders, age 91, of King, NC, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at LifeBrite in Danbury, NC. He was born on January 13, 1929 in Richland, VA, to the late Cleve Anders and Ada Simmons Anders. Mr. Anders worked in the coal mines, auto industry, and floor covering, and he was of the Baptist faith. He was known for his many beautiful wood carvings. Mr. Anders was a self-taught musician; for example, banjo, fiddle, and guitar. He is survived by his children, Joyce Holmes, Pam Marshall, Jill Luffman, Gilda Kinzer and Brent Anders; eighteen grandchildren; forty-four great-grandchildren; and sisters, Polly Stack and Ruth Overby. In addition to his parents, Mr. Anders was predeceased by wife, Gracie Elizabeth Lawson Anders; children, Gary Anders, Geraldine Fletcher, Jimmy Anders, and Larry Anders; and twelve siblings. A memorial service for Mr. Anders will be held at a later date. Carolina Cremation Center is respectfully serving the Anders family. Carolina Cremation Center 5707 Robinwood Lane

