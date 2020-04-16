January 1, 1939 - April 14, 2020 Mr. Carl Dean Anders, 81, of Winston-Salem, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. Mr. Anders was born in Alleghany County to Gwyn Anders and Alphagene Murphy Anders on January 1, 1939. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Roger and Bill Anders. In 1960 he was married to Lois Jarvis; into this union was born one son Gregory Carl Anders. Those family members to cherish his memories are his wife Lois of 59 1/2 years; son, Gregory Carl and his wife Cindy; grandson, Jonathan Carl and wife Tracy; great-granddaughter, Georgia Mae; brothers, Donald and Danny Anders; several nieces and nephews. Carl worked at Hanes Dye & Finishing Company for 35 years. He loved to be with his family; he also loved to work in the yard. Carl was a faithful member of Hanes Baptist Church and enjoyed going to church. A private graveside service will be held at Westlawn Gardens of Memory with Pastor Jason Holley officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hanes Baptist Church, 4210 Sabrina Lake Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127 or Pinedale Christian Church, 3395 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. "Forever and Always we will love you and be in our hearts." Your loving family. Online condolences may be sent at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

To plant a tree in memory of Carl Anders as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries