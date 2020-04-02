Pfafftown - Elizabeth Ann Crouch Amos, 86, passed away March 27, 2020. Born Feb. 25, 1934. A funeral service will be held at 2pm, Saturday, April 4, at the Forsyth Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. Memorial Funeral Service.

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Amos as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries