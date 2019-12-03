May 18, 1943 - December 1, 2019 DANBURY Bertha Boles Amos, 76, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Peters Creek Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery. Mrs. Amos was born May 18, 1943 in Stokes County to the late Howard Vestal and Bertha Vandora Benson Boles, She was a loving wife, mama, granny, and great-granny. Bertha was a dedicated member of Peters Creek Baptist Church, where she taught the youth Sunday School class for many years, and served on the beautification committee. She was also dedicated to the school system, having worked for 46 years in the Stokes County Schools as cafeteria manager. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Odell Boles, and a sister, Betty Boles Flinchum. Survivors include her loving husband, Clyde Odell Amos; daughters, Melissa Jane Amos Winfrey and husband, Teddy, Christina Lynne Amos Mitchell and husband, Jeff, Michele Annette Amos Self and husband, David; brothers, John Henry (Peggy) Boles, Kenneth Boles, Wayne Boles, and Michael Boles; sisters, Rachel Boles Brown and Carrie Ann Boles Southern; grandchildren, Brandon (Heather) Eames, Brittany (Wayne) Vanderhoff, Christopher (Sarah) Mitchell, Micayla (Erik) Mitchell Neill, Roy (Kati) Hutchins, Alysha (J.D.) Mabe; great-grandchildren, Bryton Hull, Keagan Eames, Memphis Eames, Aiden Vanderhoff, Mason Vanderhoff, Felix Mitchell, Theodore Mitchell, Penelope Mitchell, Susanna Mitchell, Ezekiel Hutchins, Raelynn Hutchins, Xavier Hutchins, and Nikolai Mabe. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Peters Creek Baptist Church. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Peters Creek Baptist Church, c/o Ruth Rodgers, 6561 NC8 Hwy. North, Lawsonville, NC 27022. Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel 1020 Hope Beasley Rd., Sandy Ridge, NC 27046
