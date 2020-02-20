Ammons, Lenwood August 20, 1918 - February 18, 2020 Lenwood Ammons, 101, of Winston-Salem, passed away at his home on February 18, surrounded by family and devoted caregivers. He was born August 20, 1918 in Macon County, North Carolina to John Thomas and Nellie Mae Williams Ammons. His early life was spent in East Bend and he was a graduate of East Bend High School. Along with his two brothers, Lenwood joined the Army during World War II. As a 1st Sgt. and Tank Commander in Company B, 41st Tank Battalion, 11th Armored Division under General Patton, he saw action throughout the European Theater, including the Battle of the Bulge and liberation of the Mauthausen concentration camp in Austria. Mr. Ammons was owner of Ammons Esso Service Center on Reynolda Road for 33 years. His excellent customer service was his trademark and fond memories of his loyal customers continued until his passing. He was an active member and lifelong Deacon of First Baptist Church for 78 years. Along with his wife Doris, he enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels for more than 26 years, traveling in their Airstream trailer and enjoying Wake Forest games at every opportunity. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 63 years, Doris Poindexter Ammons, his twin brother Woodrow Ammons, his brother Grady Ammons and sister Hazel Jordan. He is survived by his sisters-in-law, Carolyn Poindexter of East Bend, N.C. and Mildred Ammons of Richmond, Va. as well as eight nieces and nephews: Adair Pickard, Sandra Morrissey (Don), Caroline Taylor (Jerry), Julia Hinnant (Dwight), Sandy Poindexter (Linda), Brad Poindexter, Brooke Balun (Scott) and Charlotte Wright (Bill). He also leaves behind loving great nieces and nephews; Suzanne Morrissey, Michelle Morrissey, John Pickard, Beth Patterson, Katie Cummings, Richard Hinnant, Abby Poindexter, and Will and Thad Balun.The family appreciates the dedicated, loving and compassionate care provided for the past several years by Maxine Hamilton, Lisa Perrell, and Billie Davis. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Salem Funeral Home's Reynolda Chapel, 2599 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem 27106 with Rev. Charles W. Fishel and Rev. Amy McClure officiating. Burial will follow in Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12 noon - 1:45 p.m., Monday at the Salem Reynolda Chapel. Memorials in Lenwood's memory may be made to The Children's Ministry, First Baptist Church, 501 W. Fifth. Winston-Salem, 27101. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106

To send flowers to the family of Lenwood Ammons, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 24
Visitation
Monday, February 24, 2020
12:00PM-1:45PM
Salem Funeral and Cremation Services - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.,
Winston Salem, NC 27106
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Lenwood's Visitation begins.
Feb 24
Funeral Service
Monday, February 24, 2020
2:00PM
Salem Funeral and Cremation Services - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.,
Winston Salem, NC 27106
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Lenwood's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries