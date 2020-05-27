On Saturday, May 23, 2020, Lucille Lowe Amburn, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, went to her heavenly home at the age of 90. Lucy, as her loved ones called her, was born on September 10, 1929 in Carroll County, Virginia to Gollie and Delphia Lowe. She grew up playing and working in the hills of Virginia with her brother and four sisters. She met and fell in love with a handsome, dark haired boy by the name of Ray Amburn. They were wed on March 8, 1948 and were married for 59 years at the time of Ray's passing in 2007. They moved to Winston-Salem, NC shortly after they married and eventually settled in Rural Hall, NC. Lucy became a mother to Delmer on August 19, 1959. She deeply loved being a mother and always supported her son in every path he traveled in life. Ray and Lucy were hard workers and were very successful in many business ventures they took in life. They always did everything together and managed to have fun in the process. Lucy worked at Hanes Hosiery, Western Electric and retired from AT&T. She was a long-standing member of Freedom Baptist Church in Rural Hall, NC. Lucy was the definition of a strong and classy lady. She believed in presenting herself with grace and dignity no matter where she was. She was always dressed to impress and never went anywhere without her lipstick on! She loved traveling, collecting jewelry and depression glass. After tragically losing their beloved daughter-in-law, Karen, in 1991 they helped raise their granddaughter, Leah. She brought a new level of joy, happiness and so much love into their lives. In the more recent years of her life her new passion was being Granny to her great-grandchildren Ellie and Connor. They were the light of her life. She loved getting down in the floor and playing with them for hours. Lucy will be deeply missed by her family and all that knew her. The impact she had in so many lives will live on forever. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray, daughter-in-law Karen, sisters Ailsa Hodges, Lessie Galyean, Cleddie Lowe and brother Noah Lowe. The remaining family to carry on her legacy are her son, Delmer Amburn (Susan), granddaughter Leah Amburn Mabe (Daniel), great-grandchildren Ellie Mabe, Connor Mabe and sister Opal Lamb. A host of nieces, nephews and special friends. A graveside service will be held on Thursday May 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Blue Ridge Chapel Church Cemetery located at 1559 Max Lane, Galax, Virginia 24333. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her honor to Samaritan's Purse-Operation Christmas Child.
