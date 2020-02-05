Allred, Thomas Arthur May 15, 1938 - February 2, 2020 Thomas Arthur Allred, (81), passed away February 2, 2020. He was born May 15, 1938 in High Point, N.C. Surviving are his wife of almost 32 years, Susan Reichard Allred; daughter, Debbie Allred Heidenis, her husband Steve; two grandchildren, Lauren and Thomson Heidenis; two sisters, Candi Davis, and Gayle Fulk; and one brother Mike Allred. A graveside service will be conducted by Pastor Bill Hoyle on February 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Floral Garden Memorial Park, 1730 W English Road, in High Point, N.C. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clemmons Presbyterian Church, 3930 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, NC 27012, where Tom had been a member since 2007 or to the Southern Order Memorial Foundation of the Chi Phi Fraternity Endowment Fund. The address for the endowment fund is PO Box 2732, Chapel Hill, N.C. 27515. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Drive
Allred, Thomas Arthur
