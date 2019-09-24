January 29, 1920 - September 20, 2019 Kernersville Mr. Alexander Alley, 99, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Piney Grove Health and Rehab. Alexander was born in Stokes Co. January 29, 1920 to the late Alexander Martin Alley and Mary Alice Martin. Alexander loved farming. He was very proud of his garden and tobacco fields. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 and a half years, Iris Lee Idol Alley, a son-in-law, Charles Jordan, and his seven brothers and sisters, Lucy Larrimore, Robert Alley, Ernest Alley, Roxie Combs, Hester Combs, Nora Combs, and Bill Alley. Surviving are: two daughters, Phyllis Griffith and husband Van, and Brenda Jordan, all of Kernersville, two sons, Mike Alley of Kernersville and John Alley of Colfax, and five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be conducted 1:00 PM Wednesday at Bunker Hill United Methodist Church with Rev. David Rorie officiating. Burial will follow in Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Tuesday at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel 141 Smith Edwards Rd.
