August 30, 1924 - July 19, 2019 Mr William "Bill" Franklin Allen of Cherryville passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at home surrounded by his loved ones. Bill was born in Cleveland County on August 30, 1924 to Harry Hampton and Modelle Davis Allen. He graduated as class valedictorian of Cherryville High School. He graduated from the UNC- Chapel Hill School of Pharmacy and was a MEMBER MARCHING TARHEELS. Mr. Allen was also a veteran of the United States Navy. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church, where he sang in the Adult Choir for over 70 years. Bill was married to the love of his life, Marisel Devine Allen, and they lived a life of true love until her death in 1996. Bill was much loved by all who knew him, and that was about everyone in Cherryville. He spent his professional life as a pharmacist in his drugstores, greeting everyone with a smile and a good word. His grandchildren thought he was a famous man because everywhere they went everyone knew Dr. Bill. Bill loved his church. His mother was the organist there and he began singing in the church choir when he was 12. Thus, began a lifelong love of singing the great songs of the church. He finally retired from the choir at age 85 after 73 years of singing and praising the Lord. He also served as a Sunday school teacher and a deacon throughout his life. Bill loved his family with a heart that loved so big. He was adored in return. His sense of humor and generous spirit made him a favorite of each family member. His sweet smile would light up his face whenever he saw a loved one. He loved his family with his whole heart and they all loved him. But his first love was Jesus. As one of his grandchildren wrote after hearing of his death, "His faith in our Father was so sure and confident he made me ache for more of Jesus". He lived out his faith every day, in everything that he said and in everything he did. It was all to the glory of the Lord, in Whose sweet arms he now rests. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife, a sister Dorothy Anderson, and a brother Harry Allen. He is survived by his sister Shirlee Marazza, his brother-in-law Jim Anderson, and his sister-in-law Nancy Moss, daughter Jeannie (Dr. Doug) of Winston Salem, a son Frank (Nancy), and a son Tommy (Renee) both of Cherryville. He is also survived by 9 wounderful grandchildren. Molly (Dr Brad) Freidinger of Concord, Dr Sally (Dr John) of Winston Salem, Kathryn (Brian) of Burlington, Marcy (Patrick) of Charlotte, Leigh (Brian) Kiser, Franklin Allen, Mark Allen (Natasha) of Gastonia, Sara Grace Allen of Chapel Hill and Natalie (Zack) McNeely of Gastonia; and 13 special great grandchildren. His family would also like to thank Hospice of Cleveland County and Carolina Care Center of Cherryville. The family would also like to thank special care givers: Doretha, Macellette, Loraine, Leah, Kim, Nancy and Dr. Tom White for the loving care they gave to Bill. Mr. Allen's funeral will be held at 4:00 PM Sunday, July 21, 2019 at First Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Vince Hefner officiating. Interment will follow at City Memorial Cemetery with full military honors conducted by Cherryville American Legion Post #100 Honor Guard. His family will receive friend from 2:00 to 3:45 prior to his service in the COC at the church. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 301 E. First St., Cherryville, NC 28021. Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services 1100 E. Main St. Cherryville, NC 28021
Most Popular
-
Video: Assault charge, arrest follow run-in at Bowman Gray Stadium
-
The man in the video from Saturday's scuffle at Bowman Gray has been charged with assault on his ex-girlfriend.
-
Elevation Church buys Gateway YWCA property in downtown Winston-Salem. The megachurch says the Y will be a long-term tenant.
-
Body ID'd as that of an 18-year-old after being found in woods behind Winston-Salem apartment complex
-
Amber Lynn Burchette, a driver at Bowman Gray, was arrested Saturday at the track. She appeared in court on Monday.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately