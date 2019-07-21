September 4, 1935 - July 19, 2019 Louise Myers Allen passed away peacefully at the KBR Hospice Home on July 19, 2019. Mrs. Allen was born September 4, 1935 in Davidson County, NC. Louise graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School and Southern Seminary and attended Salem College. She married Robert M. Allen Jr. on June 1, 1956. She was President of C.W. Myers Trading Post, owner of All Well Farm, owned numerous World Champion American Saddlebred horses and hackney ponies, was on the board of the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show, charter member of College Park Baptist Church, and a member of ASHA, AHHS and the American Saddlebred Museum. Louise was inducted into the Carolina Horseman Hall of Fame and received the Above and Beyond Award for the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show. Louise is preceded in death by her father C. W. Myers, mother Posie Wilkes Myers, brother Clyde Lee, and son-in-law John Wellington Jr. She is survived by daughter Stephanie Allen Wellington; granddaughter Alexandria Nunley and husband Tyler; sisters Brenda Kelly and Jean Myers; brother Steve Myers and wife Linda; a host of special nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews; special friends Dr. Don Gibson, Lewis Eckard, Art Green, and Susan Whittington; special caregivers Virginia Lassett, Michelle Bullock, Chisim Diri and Melissa Crockett. The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 22 at Salem Funeral Home, 2951 Reynolda Road. The visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday at Salem Funeral Home, 2951 Reynolda Road. A private burial will be on Tuesday, July 23 at Forsyth Memorial Park. Donations in her memory can be made to the KBR Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106

