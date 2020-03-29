September 5, 1936 - March 21, 2020 Bona Allen IV died peacefully at his home at Bermuda Run, NC in the early hours of March 21, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. To the end, he graced his family and friends with a wonderful sense of humor and positive outlook that is still contagious and lives on through his grandchildren and great-grand daughter. Bona was born in Buford, GA to Bona Allen III and Isabel Knight Allen on September 5, 1936. He graduated high school from Marist School (when it was located in downtown Atlanta) and was a proud Yellow Jacket, graduating from Georgia Institute of Technology in 1958. He met the love of his life, Jane King, on a blind date. Jane was a student at Agnes Scott College in Decatur Georgia, and they were married on August 8, 1959. Bona's career was in sales, retiring as sales manager after 35 successful years at Red Kap industries. In response to his faith, Bona was an active church member wherever they lived. In the Atlanta area, he and Jane were charter members of St. Luke's Presbyterian church in Dunwoody, in 1969. At St. Luke's Bona served multiple terms as a ruling Elder, including as a member of the building committee that was responsible for building, to the glory of God, the Sanctuary that is used today. At Mountain Presbyterian Church, in Blairsville, GA, he served as a ruling Elder, and chaired the finance committee for a number of years. He and Jane moved to Bermuda Village, near Clemmons, NC, in 2014, and was as active at Clemmons Presbyterian Church as his health allowed. Bona is survived by his loving, adoring wife of 60 years, Jane King Allen, son Bona K. Allen (Carol), daughter Elizabeth Allen Morris (Pete), his grandchildren Bona M. Allen (Jessica), Katelyn E. Morris, Charles A. C. Sills, Sara C. Morris, and Ann-Marie C. Sills, great granddaughter Alexis Louise Allen, and beloved cousin Suzanne Johnson Allan. Throughout his life he was known as B, B IV, Bona, Dad, and Daddy-Bo. Those who really knew Bona recognized that he was graced with a quiet strength. He was a gentle man, and the epitome of a gentleman. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Clemmons Presbyterian Church (3930 Clemmons Rd; Clemmons NC. 27012). Due to circumstances related to Covid-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Most Popular
-
Mayor orders residents to stay home in light of COVID-19. Hospitals urge county to do the same.
-
Man shot by deputies in Clemmons dies; body of missing woman who lived with him was found
-
NC gyms, salons, barbershops and theaters ordered closed. Schools closed until May 15, governor says
-
Wake Forest Baptist reports case of COVID-19 at High Point hospital as case numbers grow across NC and the Triad
-
Forsyth to impose stay-home order at urging of hospitals
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately