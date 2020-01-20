May 12, 1926 - January 14, 2020 Dorothy Clayborn Allen peacefully transitioned into eternity on January 14, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born to the late William Clayborn and Rebecca Wells Clayborn in Lynchburg, SC. She later moved to Winston-Salem where she married the late Willis Allen Sr. Together, they had 6 children. And from those children came 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren. She was a lifelong member of Goler Memorial AME Zion Church and retired from RJ Reynolds in 1989 after almost 30 years of employment. She was an avid traveler, an amazing cook, and a die-hard Atlanta Braves fan. As the matriarch of a family 5 generations long, her love and memory will live on in the hearts of many. Homegoing services will be held at 12noon Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Goler Memorial AME Zion Church. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family visitation will be held from 11:00am until 12noon on Tuesday at the Church. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL)
Allen, Dorothy Clayborn
Service information
Jan 21
Visitation
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
11:00AM-12:00PM
Goler Memorial AME Zion Church
620 N. Patterson Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
620 N. Patterson Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Jan 21
Funeral Service
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
Goler Memorial AME Zion Church
620 N. Patterson Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
620 N. Patterson Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
