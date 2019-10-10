Yadkinville - Mrs. Bonnie Leigh Dinkins Allen, 83, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at Gentry Family Chapel. Burial will be in Yadkin Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Gentry's.
