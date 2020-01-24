Winston-Salem - Anthony Edward Allen, 51, passed Jan. 19, 2020. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Sinai AME Zion Church, Advance, NC with visitation at 12 p.m. Roberts Funeral Service (Winston-Salem) is serving the family.

