Winston-Salem - Delores McDaniel Alford, 71, departed this life Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services will be held 11:30 am Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation 11:00 am. (Hooper)

To send flowers to the family of Delores Alford, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 16
Visitation
Thursday, January 16, 2020
11:00AM-11:30AM
St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church
5000 Noble St
Winston Salem, NC 27105
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Delores's Visitation begins.
Jan 16
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 16, 2020
11:30AM
St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church
5000 Noble St
Winston Salem, NC 27105
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Delores's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries