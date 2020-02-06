January 2, 1923 - January 31, 2020 Jean Graham Barnett Alexander died peacefully on January 31, 2020; her health had been declining for several years. Jean was born in Richmond, Va., on January 2, 1923, to Gracie Allen Van Pelt and John Graham Barnett. She graduated in 1940 from John Marshall High School, attended college at the Richmond Professional Institute of the College of William and Mary (now Virginia Commonwealth University), and worked for the city of Richmond prior to her marriage. On May 6, 1944, she married John A. ''Jack" Alexander; they lived in various locations, including Occupied Japan. Jean went back to work in the late 1960s, first with the Forsyth County Department of Social Services and later with the N.C. Department of Social Services, from which she retired in 1989. After retirement, she and her husband traveled extensively throughout the U.S. in their motorhome, and even ventured into Mexico and Canada. Jean loved traveling, reading, dancing, nature, and Native American culture. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her sisters Eleanor Mullins and Ruth Finke, and her brother Scott Barnett. She is survived by her four children Cathie Alexander (Jay Welborn) of Lexington, N.C.; Nancy Simmons (Rex) of Fairfax Station, Va.; Graham Alexander (Anita) of Reston, Va.; and Sally Minton (Stephen) of Statesboro, Ga.; as well as six grandchildren. She will be buried in a private ceremony next to her husband in Timber Ridge A.R.P. Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held on February 8, 2020, at 11 am. at Timber Ridge Presbyterian Church in Lexington, Va. Jean's family extends a heartfelt thank you to the wonderful, attentive staff at Arbor Acres. Anyone wishing to honor Jean may make a donation to the Native American Heritage Association, the Wildlife Center of Virginia, or the charity of their choice. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Alexander, Jean Barnett
