October 21, 1942 - February 25, 2020 Mr. James Larry Alexander, age 77, passed away February 25, 2020 at Village Care of King. He was born October 21, 1942 in Virginia to the late Cline Alexander and Grace Hass Alexander. Larry retired from RJ Reynolds and developed a unique nickname. They called him "Hubcap" because he used to pick up hubcaps off the side of the road. People knew to come to him when they needed one, they knew who to call because he was a "wheeler, dealer." He was a kindhearted and very giving man. He was a "fixer upper" of lawn mowers and bicycles and would give these refurbished bikes to those needy children many times for Christmas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Garey, Alvin, Steve, Dean, and Dale Alexander, and stepdad, Coy Jolly. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Joann G. Alexander; daughter, Lynn A. Hendrix (Chris); son, Joseph B. Alexander (Melanie); three grandchildren, Jessica Hendrix, Wilson Alexander, and Reece Alexander. In addition, two sisters-in-law Sandra and Janet Alexander; step-siblings Faye Combs and Doug Jolly; one niece and several nephews. A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m., Friday, February 28, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel with Rev. Jeff Ray and with Rev. Jo Bjorling officiating. Entombment will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Dr. NW, Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-MIller Funeral Home 305 Bethania Rural Hall Road

To send flowers to the family of James Alexander, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 28
Visitation
Friday, February 28, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Hayworth - Miller Rural Hall Chapel
305 Bethania-Rural Hall Road
Rural Hall, NC 27045
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before James's Visitation begins.
Feb 28
Funeral Service
Friday, February 28, 2020
2:00PM
Hayworth - Miller Rural Hall Chapel
305 Bethania-Rural Hall Road
Rural Hall, NC 27045
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before James's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries