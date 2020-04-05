November 5, 1995 - April 3, 2020 Justin Landon Aldridge, age 24 of Greenhouse Road passed away Friday, April 3, 2020. Family will hold a celebration of his life at a later date. Justin was born in Forsyth County November 5, 1995 to Jeffery Layne Aldridge and Kathy Dooley Aldridge. He was a member of Crestwood Baptist Church and a former employee of Bob King Kia. Surviving are his father, Jeffery Layne Aldridge of Winston Salem; mother, Kathy Dooley Herr of Plymouth, NC; his son-, a sister, Tara Nagel (Chris) of Clemmons; nephews, Trevor, Hunter and Tucker; a niece, Daisy and numerous aunts and uncles. Memorials may be made to the donor's, charity of choice. Davidson Funeral Home Winston Salem

To plant a tree in memory of Justin Aldridge as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries