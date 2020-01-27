May 21, 1934 - January 25, 2020 Mocksville Charles Wise Akers, 85, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 25, 2020. He was born May 21, 1934 in Montgomery County to the late George Harvey Akers and Sally Greene Akers. Charles was a member at Turners Creek Baptist Church. He retired from Poindexter Lumber after 40 years. He served time in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. Charles was a very humble person, kind to everyone, and had a beautiful spirit. He was a people person and also enjoyed his wood working and gardening. Charles enjoyed spending time with his friends at the Senior Center in Mocksville. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by the love of his life, Betty Lou Sims Akers, whom he was married to for 35 years; brother, John Oliver Akers; sisters, Myrtle Martin, Alice Martin, Josephine Vest, Anna Mae Vest. Surviving is his son, who was his pride and joy, Charles Lee Akers; sisters, Juanita Underwood, Carol McMahan; and several nieces and nephews. His funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Turners Creek Baptist Church by the Rev. Scott Welch. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with full military honors by the Yadkin VFW Post 10346. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Memorials can be made to Turners Creek Baptist Church Mission Fund, 3216 Courtney-Huntsville Road, Yadkinville, NC 27055. The family would like to thank YVEDDI for all the love and care shown to Charles. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Akers family. Online condolences can be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville NC 27055
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
5108 US Hwy 601 N
Yadkinville, NC 27055
2:00PM
3216 Courtney-Huntsville Road
Yadkinville, NC 27055
