June 24, 1953 - May 27, 2020 William Aiken, 66, of Winston-Salem, N.C. passed on May 27, 2020 at WFU Baptist Medical Center. Born to the late William Aiken and Brooxie Aiken on June 24, 1953 in Rockingham County, he attended Wentworth High School in Rockingham County. He was married to the late Dorothy Aiken and also preceded in death by a sister, Shelia Allen. He leaves to cherish his memories three sons, William Marcus Akien, Marcus "Kelly" Akien and Derrick"Fonzo"(Natasha) Ziigkar; two sisters, Patricia Aiken, Lillian Elizabeth Aiken; four brothers, Robert W. Aiken, Tony (Jennifer) Aiken, Benjamin Aiken and Michael A. Aiken;17 grandchildren and host of other relatives and friends. Memorial Service will be Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 11:00am at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made to www.GilmoreFunerals.com. Gilmore Memorial Funeral Services

