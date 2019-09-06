September 2, 1947 - August 22, 2019 Robert Edward Agnew passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, August 22, 2019. He was born on September 2, 1947 in Sigourney, Iowa to Bernard James and Veronica Armstrong Agnew and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He is preceded in death by his parents. Mr. Agnew is survived by his wife Martha Agnew; daughter B.J. and her husband Chad Terhune of South Pasadena, CA; son Thad and his wife Andrea Agnew of Gainesville, FL; five granddaughters: Natalie and Gillian Terhune, Nicole, Jessica and Heather Agnew, all of whom he dearly loved. He had fond and special memories of them and his cousin Jerry, who was like a brother. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 8 at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church with a reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church Building Fund, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funerals & Cremations 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106

