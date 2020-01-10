July 7, 1924 - January 8, 2020 Gloria Rose Kramer Agee, 95, went home to be with her Lord Wednesday afternoon, January 8, 2020 at Oak Forest Health and Rehab. Gloria was born on July 7, 1924 in Bronx, NY to the late Charles and Catherine Kerins Kramer. She was a member of Fulp Moravia Church, Ladies Circle #3 Club and the Rocking Seniors. Gloria was a kind-hearted person who was always willing to help others and always had a smile. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Randolph Leighton Agee, Jr; 1 son Glenn Agee and several brothers and sisters. Gloria is survived by her 3 children, Randolph Agee, III (Marsha) of Walnut Cove, Gary Agee (Annette) of Florida, and Michael Agee (Donna) of Germanton; daughter-in-Law, Stella Agee of Arizona; 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. There will be a 2:00 pm graveside service held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Fulp Moravian Church graveyard, with Pastor Chuck Harmon officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside service in the Church Fellowship Hall. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Agee family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 NC Hwy 65 West, Walnut Cove, NC 27052
