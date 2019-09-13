March 31, 1964 - September 10, 2019 William Bryan Adkins, age 55, of Bettys Lane, Sparta, NC, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. He was born March 31, 1964 in Forsyth County to William Lee Adkins and Dorothea Thompson Adkins Dorsett. He was preceded in death by his father, William Adkins; maternal grandmother, Betty Louise Thompson; special uncle, Arthur "Skeeter" Newton; step-brother-in-law, John D. Burke. Bryan proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in the 82nd Airborne as a paratrooper. He was a dedicated and loving son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, husband and friend to all. He is survived by his wife, Danielle Hutchens Adkins of the home; one son, William Cody Adkins and wife Ashley of Christiansburg, VA, one daughter, Casey Dorothea Muncus and husband Zack of Sparta; one grandson, Noah Ray Muncus; mother of his children, Wendy Adkins Stolt and husband Steve of Sparta; mother and stepfather, Dottie and Ted Dorsett of Sparta; two brothers, Gary F. Adkins and wife Amanda of Sparta, Jonathan Lewis Adkins and wife Mae of Fort Mill, SC; mother and father-in-law, Diane and Ronnie Hutchens of Winston-Salem; one step-sister, Tammy Burke of Winston-Salem, one step-brother, Scott Dorsett of Albemarle; maternal grandfather, Lewis "Tommy" Thompson of Sparta; one uncle, Tommy Thompson and wife Martha of Sparta; two aunts, Donna M. Newton of High Point, Ann Johnson and husband Tom of High Point; nieces and nephews, Justin Adkins, Brianna Adkins, Jake Adkins, Drew Adkins, Sarah Adkins, and Allie Sinclair. The family requests the honor of your presence at the gathering of remembrance service to honor the life of Bryan at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019 in the chapel of Grandview Memorial Funeral Home with Brother Ed Hall officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home and other times at the residence. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bruce Wayne Osborne VFW Post 7034, P.O. Box 1838, Sparta, NC 28675, Wildlife Resources Commission, 1701 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699, or to the Wounded Warrior Project. Grandview Memorial Funeral Home is proudly serving the Adkins family and if you wish, online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.grandviewfuneralhome.com. Grandview Memorial Funeral Home 789 Grandview Drive Sparta, NC 28675
