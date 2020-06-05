May 27, 1969 - June 2, 2020 Lawrence Franklin Adkins, Jr., 51, of Advance passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at his home. He was born May 27, 1969 in Columbia, South Carolina to Lawrence Franklin Adkins and Rosa Williamson Adkins. Lawrence worked at Stimmel and Associates in Winston-Salem and was an active member of the Hillsdale United Methodist Church. He was an amazing husband, father, son, brother and friend that walked by unwavering faith. He was preceded in death by his father. Surviving are his wife, Danielle Carter Adkins; two children, Caleb and Penelope; his mother, of Columbia, SC; his brother Steven and wife Karen; and many friends that became family. A celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday outside at Hillsdale United Methodist Church with Rev. Jerry Webb officiating. The outside area will allow for social distancing. In lieu of receiving friends, the family will have cards available to share condolences and favorite memories of Lawrence. Memorials may be made to the Food Ministry Fund at Hillsdale UMC. Frank Vogler and Sons 2849 Middlebrook Drive
Most Popular
-
Barbershop owner told to leave building after allegation of racist comment. Bananas had been left at Old Winston Barber & Style.
-
Students reenacted death of George Floyd for disturbing and unacceptable video, Davie County school system says
-
Yard work while black or brown. That's why police were called on a landscaping crew in Winston-Salem.
-
Walmart stores close early in Winston-Salem over social media rumor
-
Hundreds of protesters march through downtown Winston-Salem
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately