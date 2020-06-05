May 27, 1969 - June 2, 2020 Lawrence Franklin Adkins, Jr., 51, of Advance passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at his home. He was born May 27, 1969 in Columbia, South Carolina to Lawrence Franklin Adkins and Rosa Williamson Adkins. Lawrence worked at Stimmel and Associates in Winston-Salem and was an active member of the Hillsdale United Methodist Church. He was an amazing husband, father, son, brother and friend that walked by unwavering faith. He was preceded in death by his father. Surviving are his wife, Danielle Carter Adkins; two children, Caleb and Penelope; his mother, of Columbia, SC; his brother Steven and wife Karen; and many friends that became family. A celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday outside at Hillsdale United Methodist Church with Rev. Jerry Webb officiating. The outside area will allow for social distancing. In lieu of receiving friends, the family will have cards available to share condolences and favorite memories of Lawrence. Memorials may be made to the Food Ministry Fund at Hillsdale UMC. Frank Vogler and Sons 2849 Middlebrook Drive

