August 18, 1937 - January 22, 2020 Edna Ruth Addertion, 82, passed away on January 22, 2020 in Yadkinville. She was born on August 18, 1937 to Dewey and Mary Stokes in Forsyth County. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Stanleyville and was very involved in her church activities. She enjoyed gardening and was the best mom in the world. She is survived by her son, Jimmy Addertion of Winston-Salem; daughter, Theresa Hauser (Tim); granddaughters, Brittany Pilgrim and husband Jacob and Whitney Beck and husband Jeffrey; great-granddaughter, Kinsley Rae; brother, Roger Stokes; and sisters, Carol Hamby and Betty Stokes. A special thanks to her caretakers, Terri Pierce, Krystyna Davis, Becky Cain, Sherri Sisk, Janice B. and Lynne Harris. The funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday at First Baptist Church of Stanleyville. Burial will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Addertion, Edna Ruth
Service information
Jan 26
Funeral Service
Sunday, January 26, 2020
2:00PM
First Baptist Church of Stanleyville
851 Ziglar Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27105
