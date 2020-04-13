July 26, 1939 - April 7, 2020 Mrs. Velma Elizabeth Adams-Martin peacefully transitioned into eternity on April 7, 2020 at the age of 80. Velma was born to the late Reverend Dr. W. M. Adams and Mrs. Velma H. Hall Adams on July 26, 1939 in Salisbury NC. As a "PK," Velma was raised in a loving and nurturing environment and came to know the Lord at an early age. After graduating from Shaw University, Velma met and married Clarence McAuthor Martin in Winston Salem, NC. After receiving her teaching degree from the prestigious Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey, Velma went on to educate young people in the city of Newark for more than 30 years. Many of those children sent her pictures to say thank you for caring when no one else did. Mrs. Martin was a stern but loving educator. During her early years in New Jersey, Velma attended Mt. Sinai Baptist Church (Newark) and St. James AME Church (Newark). In order to care for her dear mother, Velma returned to Winston Salem in 2010. She united with the loving members of Union Baptist Church (UBC)where Bishop Sir Walter Mack, Jr. is the Senior Pastor. The entire UBC family embraced her and she embraced them back. "Hey, Boobie!" is how she affectionately greeted everyone with her beautiful smile and, of course, her camera. Singing, picture taking and fellowshipping at Golden Corral were her favorite pastimes. Velma was a member of many choirs and most notably the internationally renowned Jubilation Choir. The song Velma loved to sing was "I'm Still Here" by Rev. Albertina Walker and, of course, she had a picture taken with Rev. Albertina. Whether you had a Stellar Award, were a child who just graduated from elementary school or were helping her get a hearty plate at Golden Corral, you were important enough to have a picture with Velma Martin. Velma was predeceased by her siblings, John, Jerry and Jeraldine Adams. She is survived and leaves to cherish her memories her sons, Clarence Sean Martin of Marion, NC, Nathan Wydmon Martin (Karen) of Millstone, NJ, and Eddie Keith Martin of Newark, NJ; 8 grandchildren, David (37), Nathan (29), Breanne (22), Brian (20), Angel (19), Brandon (19), Brenee (14), and Bryse (10); three great-grandchildren, Dalyn (7), Domonique (6), and Davion (5 ); a host of cousins who know her as "Scrap"; and a host of beloved family and friends. Velma would always leave us with these words "I put it all in the Lord's hands" and "Chile, rest!" Well, Mrs. Velma, "Chile rest... in the Lord's Hands." In response to COVID-19, a private funeral service be held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. In lieu of flowers the family will be preparing a memorial scholarship in Mrs. Martin's honor. Information will be forthcoming. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL)

