July 26, 1939 - April 7, 2020 Mrs. Velma Elizabeth Adams-Martin peacefully transitioned into eternity on April 7, 2020 at the age of 80. Velma was born to the late Reverend Dr. W. M. Adams and Mrs. Velma H. Hall Adams on July 26, 1939 in Salisbury NC. As a "PK," Velma was raised in a loving and nurturing environment and came to know the Lord at an early age. After graduating from Shaw University, Velma met and married Clarence McAuthor Martin in Winston Salem, NC. After receiving her teaching degree from the prestigious Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey, Velma went on to educate young people in the city of Newark for more than 30 years. Many of those children sent her pictures to say thank you for caring when no one else did. Mrs. Martin was a stern but loving educator. During her early years in New Jersey, Velma attended Mt. Sinai Baptist Church (Newark) and St. James AME Church (Newark). In order to care for her dear mother, Velma returned to Winston Salem in 2010. She united with the loving members of Union Baptist Church (UBC)where Bishop Sir Walter Mack, Jr. is the Senior Pastor. The entire UBC family embraced her and she embraced them back. "Hey, Boobie!" is how she affectionately greeted everyone with her beautiful smile and, of course, her camera. Singing, picture taking and fellowshipping at Golden Corral were her favorite pastimes. Velma was a member of many choirs and most notably the internationally renowned Jubilation Choir. The song Velma loved to sing was "I'm Still Here" by Rev. Albertina Walker and, of course, she had a picture taken with Rev. Albertina. Whether you had a Stellar Award, were a child who just graduated from elementary school or were helping her get a hearty plate at Golden Corral, you were important enough to have a picture with Velma Martin. Velma was predeceased by her siblings, John, Jerry and Jeraldine Adams. She is survived and leaves to cherish her memories her sons, Clarence Sean Martin of Marion, NC, Nathan Wydmon Martin (Karen) of Millstone, NJ, and Eddie Keith Martin of Newark, NJ; 8 grandchildren, David (37), Nathan (29), Breanne (22), Brian (20), Angel (19), Brandon (19), Brenee (14), and Bryse (10); three great-grandchildren, Dalyn (7), Domonique (6), and Davion (5 ); a host of cousins who know her as "Scrap"; and a host of beloved family and friends. Velma would always leave us with these words "I put it all in the Lord's hands" and "Chile, rest!" Well, Mrs. Velma, "Chile rest... in the Lord's Hands." In response to COVID-19, a private funeral service be held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. In lieu of flowers the family will be preparing a memorial scholarship in Mrs. Martin's honor. Information will be forthcoming. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL)
Most Popular
-
Cooper expects to issue new shopping rules in N.C.
-
At 16, he had a role in a fatal shooting at Wake Forest. After sentencing, he’ll likely be released soon.
-
Fourth person dies from COVID-19 in Forsyth County
-
April 27 could end senior year for students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools
-
Drivers and passengers in more than 200 vehicles gather in parking lot for Union Baptist Church's resurrection service on Holy Saturday
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately