December 1, 1978 - July 3, 2020 Magdalena (Magda) Baran Adams passed away unexpectedly at her home in Winston-Salem, NC on Friday, July 3, 2020. Magda was born on December 1, 1978 to the late Tadeusz and Maria Baran in Poland. Magda graduated from West Forsyth High School. She later became a Certified Nursing Assistant. She worked caring for the elderly and young children for many years. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, James Bernard Adams, Jr.; stepsons: Brendon Adams, D'Ronnie Hilliard and Joseph Lyles; her mother; her brother, Lucas Baran; in-laws James and Melissa Adams, Kevin Adams, Terence Caldwell; a host of extended family and friends. A viewing will be held on July 8, 2020 from 2-5 pm at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home, 727 N. Patterson Avenue. Private funeral services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Donate Now (for dogs). Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N, Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC

