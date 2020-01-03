Winston-Salem - Mrs. Joy Fredrica Paige Jackson Adams, 69, passed away December 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Russell Funeral Home Chapel with visitation at 12:30 pm. (RUSSELL)

