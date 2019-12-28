December 27, 1934 - December 27, 2019 Mr. Jack Adams, 85, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 27, 2019. We are sad that he is no longer with us but rejoice that he has a new body and is back to being the Jack that we all knew and loved. He was born in Forsyth County on December 27, 1934 to W.R. Adams, Sr. and Minnie Blevins Adams. Jack was a member of Center Grove Baptist Church. He served in the Army, where he found his great love for cooking. Jack operated Adam's Apple on Reynolda Road in the 80's and then later was the owner and operator of Skooter's Restaurant and Drive-Thru in Winston-Salem and Greensboro. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, W.R. Adams, Jr. and sisters, Mary Adams Hartman and Ethel Adams Barber. Surviving are his wife, Rita Adams; son, Steven W. Adams; daughter, Tamara Adams Wall (Brent); grandchildren, Wesley and Noah Wall; brother, Jim Adams; sisters, Peggy Joyner and Linda Cantrell; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel with Mr. Rusty Goff, Rev. Russell Parsons, and Pastor Ron Schuyler officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103, Center Grove Baptist Church, 8750 Lasater Rd., Clemmons, NC 27012, or Alzheimer's Association-Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Rd., #250, Charlotte, NC 28209. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way Advance, NC 27006
Adams, Jack
To plant a tree in memory of Jack Adams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately