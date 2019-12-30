January 27, 1922 - December 27, 2019 Yadkinville Ella Mae Spillman Adams, 97, passed away December 27, 2019. She was born January 27, 1922 in Yadkin County to the late Irene Spillman Hutchens. She was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church and at this time was the oldest member and attended as long as her health permitted. She loved being a homemaker, cooking for her family and neighbors, making pies and giving to friends and neighbors, alone doing her yardwork and planting flowers. Ella enjoyed shopping, traveling to her mountain home in Laurel Springs, N.C. In addition to her mother, she was also preceded in death by her step-father, Rev. J.H. Hutchens; husband, Gorrell Washington Adams (owner of Adams Lumber Company); daughter, Diane A. Wall; granddaughter, Cynthia L. Hepler; son-in-law, Donald R. Hepler. Surviving are her children, Betty Adams Hepler, K. Wayne Adams; grandchildren, Stacy Adams-Williams, Christy Adams (Michael Doub), Amanda Adams, Holden (Rebecca) Adams, Mark (Michelle) Wall; great grandchildren, Tatum Adams, who spent many hours with his maw-maw during her sickness, Brody Vodorick, Peighton Nations, Tyler Nations, Lauren Caudle, Gracyn Hutson, Chase Wall; two great-great grandchildren, Hadley and Gunner; and several nieces and nephews. Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Gentry Family Chapel in Yadkinville by the Rev. Bill Hale and the Rev. David Adams, and Pastor Bobby Watts. Burial will follow at Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville, which is serving the Adams family. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
Adams, Ella Mae Spillman
