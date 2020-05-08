August 11, 1928 - May 6, 2020 Boonville Mrs. Dorothy Mae Snow Adams, 91, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Adams was born August 11, 1928 in Surry County to Charlie and Alma Driver Snow. She was a member of Charity Baptist Church. Mrs. Adams enjoyed reading and time spent with her family. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Adams was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Carlton Adams. She is survived by three children, Donnie (Vickie) Adams, Judy Simmons, and Carlene (Gordon) Davis; seven grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; thirteen great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Nellie (Dewey) Bullin. Due to government restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Charity Baptist Church cemetery with Rev. Eddy Driver officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boys Town, 14100 Crawford St.. Boys Town, NE 68010 in memory of Dorothy Adams and Herb and Jenny Haner. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Pat Layell, Melissa Shook and Leslie Benton for the loving care given to Mrs. Adams. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Adams family.
